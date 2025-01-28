rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanvintagemusicpublic domainportraitposter
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735308/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737059/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Portraits for men poster template, editable text & design
Portraits for men poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music lover poster template, funky design
Music lover poster template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wireless headphone poster template, editable text and design
Wireless headphone poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736738/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music application, editable poster template
Music application, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Stream poster template, editable text and design
Stream poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730042/stream-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736979/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Tune in poster template, editable text & design
Tune in poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103210/tune-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737442/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable text & design
Music festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141282/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737616/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970649/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New release poster template, editable text and design
New release poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730039/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736508/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Punk music festival poster template, editable text and design
Punk music festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665057/punk-music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Stream poster template, editable text and design
Stream poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460432/stream-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736807/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734962/portrait-sinclair-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807318/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734941/portrait-louis-armstrong-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734677/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man of world poster template, editable text & design
Man of world poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800863/man-world-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735045/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737550/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license