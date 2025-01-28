Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitjazztrumpetPortrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5358 x 4080 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713768/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734496/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713714/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735664/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538932/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735692/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660445/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750579/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264903/jazz-club-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734695/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660444/jazz-night-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736934/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539341/jazz-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734829/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264842/jazz-club-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage jazz-themed frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403508/editable-vintage-jazz-themed-frame-mockupView licensePortrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734870/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538957/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734548/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436478/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license