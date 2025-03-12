rawpixel
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music flyer template, funky design
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Headphones editable mockup element
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Music playlist cover template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
Music mood board, editable design
Portrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
Music lover Facebook post template, colorful funky design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Lifestyle Instagram story template, funky design
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Listening to music, colorful customizable remix design
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
