rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretrotheater
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734871/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music band Instagram post template
Music band Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271582/music-band-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734497/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734493/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Opera night editable poster template
Opera night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736382/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3D editable singer on stage remix
3D editable singer on stage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737608/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist cover template
Music playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Count Basie, Ray Bauduc, Bob Haggart, Harry Edison, Herschel Evans, Eddie Miller, Lester Young, Matty Matlock…
Portrait of Count Basie, Ray Bauduc, Bob Haggart, Harry Edison, Herschel Evans, Eddie Miller, Lester Young, Matty Matlock…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734534/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377307/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734483/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735611/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397101/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition Instagram story template, editable text
Singing audition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695637/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735148/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397099/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license