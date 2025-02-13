Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretrotheaterPortrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 917 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4681 x 3577 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734871/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagic show carnival fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271582/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734497/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734493/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseDownbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736382/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737608/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Count Basie, Ray Bauduc, Bob Haggart, Harry Edison, Herschel Evans, Eddie Miller, Lester Young, Matty Matlock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734534/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377307/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734483/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735611/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397101/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695637/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735148/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397099/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license