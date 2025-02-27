Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpeopleartbuildingmenvintagepublic domaincityPortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3583 x 4667 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737622/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal business people png, business collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696259/global-business-people-png-business-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391610/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rainy day editable mixed media, Gustave Caillebotte's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556317/imageView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913082/busy-business-people-walkingView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fold top backpack mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397539/editable-fold-top-backpack-mockup-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901640/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnd patriarchy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13239914/end-patriarchy-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMan reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392026/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling man with luggage, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9133423/traveling-man-with-luggage-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735271/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseCharity poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546489/charity-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with floating elements, hot air balloons, and cityscape editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22405872/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen city 3D remix, editable sustainability designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209664/green-city-remix-editable-sustainability-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901448/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling man with luggage png, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124289/traveling-man-with-luggage-png-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735073/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dress shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369494/editable-dress-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734483/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license