52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Visit Italy poster template
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Summer lipstick collection poster template
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Summer lipstick collection Facebook story template
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's collection Facebook post template
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition poster template, editable paint stamp design
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Summer lipstick collection blog banner template
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Summer lipstick collection post template
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Mona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
