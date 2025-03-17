rawpixel
Portrait of Mildred Bailey, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Portrait of Doris Day and Les Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Sarah Vaughan, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Modern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Vintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage portrait frame mockup, customizable design
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Clearance sale poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Linda Keene, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Clearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable design
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell and Claire Hogan, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
