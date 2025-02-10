rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Count Basie, Ray Bauduc, Bob Haggart, Harry Edison, Herschel Evans, Eddie Miller, Lester Young, Matty Matlock…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitfashionmusical instruments
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Morey Feld, and Mack Shopnick, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Morey Feld, and Mack Shopnick, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664646/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664012/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming application iPhone wallpaper, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application iPhone wallpaper, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511438/png-aesthetic-american-android-wallpaperView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123325/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz playlist Youtube cover template, editable design
Jazz playlist Youtube cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538247/jazz-playlist-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Classical music concert Instagram post template
Classical music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692518/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735155/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539164/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license