Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Light Leak Effect
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Charity poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Freedom fashion Instagram post template
Portrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman looking forward
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Art museum ad sign mockup, editable design
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Connect to metaverse Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Go Vote Instagram post template
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Charity Facebook post template, editable design
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Charity Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Portrait of Ben Webster, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Buck Clayton, Benny Morton, Joe Marsala, and Cozy Cole, Famous Door…
Vote now Instagram post template
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Charity blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Comic event blog banner template
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Paris tour poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Teddy Wilson, National Press Club, Washington, D.C., ca. 1939 by William P.…
