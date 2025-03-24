Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitrestaurantPortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3983 x 5208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic & dance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503948/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734568/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503949/music-dance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734581/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735108/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503947/music-dance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735363/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781453/music-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas classics poster with music notes, Christmas theme, and festive vibes customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318574/image-transparent-png-christmasView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781455/music-dance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736728/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735699/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392364/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737353/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324021/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513890/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736227/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781452/music-dance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981715/music-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231529/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license