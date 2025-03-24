rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitrestaurant
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503948/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734568/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram story template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503949/music-dance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734581/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735108/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance blog banner template, editable text
Music & dance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503947/music-dance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735363/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance poster template, editable text and design
Music & dance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781453/music-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Christmas classics poster with music notes, Christmas theme, and festive vibes customizable design
Christmas classics poster with music notes, Christmas theme, and festive vibes customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318574/image-transparent-png-christmasView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital poster template
Piano recital poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram story template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781455/music-dance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736728/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson poster template
Music lesson poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template
Music lesson Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735699/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable design
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392364/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737353/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324021/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513890/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736227/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance blog banner template, editable text
Music & dance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781452/music-dance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance poster template, editable text and design
Music & dance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981715/music-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231529/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license