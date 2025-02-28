Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitcurtainshomePortrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4080 x 5342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734964/image-animal-people-artFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395558/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736607/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458679/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735076/image-animal-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseProduct review Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597324/product-review-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734980/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735440/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735087/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735937/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClient review poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587480/client-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737294/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900745/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914172/family-timeView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Strand(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735990/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736524/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMobile phone screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482495/mobile-phone-screen-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensemockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13938348/mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737151/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901418/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePng home investment editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713402/png-home-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735822/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734800/image-handshake-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using tablet, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914181/family-timeView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license