Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music performance Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Guitar lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3D musicians playing acoustic guitar editable remix
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music is the poetry of the air, editable customizable design
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
New song Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3D musicians playing acoustic guitar editable remix
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable hobby lifestyle design element set
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable hobby lifestyle design element set
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music band poster template, man playing guitar, editable design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Indie festival poster template
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Rectangle badge mockup element, editable geometric shape design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock music poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert poster template
Portrait of Eddie South, Café Society (Uptown), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Django Reinhardt, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
