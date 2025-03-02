rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraithistoryphoto
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView license
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734841/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734474/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735872/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735359/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Black activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable design
Black activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001766/black-activists-follow-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735243/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Music history book cover template
Music history book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443605/music-history-book-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721882/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735035/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735476/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664646/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735471/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664012/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735680/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Black activists to follow Instagram story template
Black activists to follow Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986513/black-activists-follow-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734516/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735024/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736385/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735071/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license