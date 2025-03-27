Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagefurniturepublic domainportraitgroup of peoplefashionPortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6864 x 5162 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThree Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media share, teens watching viral contenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915065/social-media-share-teens-watching-viral-contentView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media share, teens watching viral contenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915076/social-media-share-teens-watching-viral-contentView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media share, teens watching viral contenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915063/social-media-share-teens-watching-viral-contentView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media share, teens watching viral contenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915061/social-media-share-teens-watching-viral-contentView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734709/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703851/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance word, security 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241245/life-insurance-word-security-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePlay time, baby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417224/play-time-baby-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ pride, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694684/lgbtq-pride-colorful-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license