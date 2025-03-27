rawpixel
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Three Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Social media share, teens watching viral content
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Social media share, teens watching viral content
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Social media share, teens watching viral content
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
Social media share, teens watching viral content
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Summer quote Instagram post template
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Life insurance word, security 3D remix
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Play time, baby remix, editable design
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
LGBTQ+ pride, colorful editable remix design
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
