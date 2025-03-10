rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraittableeventphoto
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784804/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau blog banner template, editable text
Art Nouveau blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496065/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496185/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734628/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Hotel review blog banner template, editable text
Hotel review blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557199/hotel-review-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205249/online-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's blog banner template, editable restaurant design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's blog banner template, editable restaurant design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926887/png-art-bar-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Perfume advertisement blog banner template, editable text & design
Perfume advertisement blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831741/perfume-advertisement-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Art supplies shop blog banner template, funky editable design
Art supplies shop blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701994/art-supplies-shop-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Creative coping blog blog banner template, funky editable design
Creative coping blog blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701978/creative-coping-blog-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Table setting ideas blog banner template, editable text
Table setting ideas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782501/table-setting-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734626/image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Art supplies shop advertisement blog banner template, editable text & design
Art supplies shop advertisement blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831665/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734709/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Perfume advertisement blog banner template, funky editable design
Perfume advertisement blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701969/perfume-advertisement-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and design
Thanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license