Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingPortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3774 x 4920 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735074/portrait-duke-ellington-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735680/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734570/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735835/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587589/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735071/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734516/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736385/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735872/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding png magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588833/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735169/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734580/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737426/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseGray suit png mockup element, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679261/gray-suit-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView licensePortrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585402/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735560/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license