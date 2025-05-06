rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Gordon Gullickson in his shop, 1100 25th Street NW, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanvintagetechnologypublic domainportraitretro
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735968/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735308/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735347/portrait-toby-tyler-washington-dc-ca-dec-1941-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734802/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
Vintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633593/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Teddy Reig, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Teddy Reig, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735985/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
Retro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633164/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737571/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Cool retro man illustration, visualize word, editable design
Cool retro man illustration, visualize word, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243182/cool-retro-man-illustration-visualize-word-editable-designView license
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736681/image-book-stack-books-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Art quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Art quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274289/art-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736418/portrait-shelly-manne-ca-dec-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Carl Mirman, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Carl Mirman, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735756/portrait-carl-mirman-washington-dc-ca-dec-1941-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Herbie Hill, Lou Blum, and Jack Crystal, Commodore Record Shop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Herbie Hill, Lou Blum, and Jack Crystal, Commodore Record Shop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735020/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735018/portrait-ted-weems-winx-washington-dc-ca-1940-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Carl Mirman and William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Carl Mirman and William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735383/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable design
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22691810/retro-collage-with-clock-headed-figure-and-purple-tape-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734880/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable design
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318531/retro-collage-with-clock-headed-figure-and-vintage-cityscape-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735056/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable design
Men's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8841342/mens-grooming-routine-background-creative-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734873/portrait-toby-tyler-washington-dc-ca-dec-1941-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734601/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587579/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Herbie Hill, Lou Blum, and Jack Crystal, Commodore Record Shop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Herbie Hill, Lou Blum, and Jack Crystal, Commodore Record Shop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735017/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Photo contest Instagram post template
Photo contest Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785966/photo-contest-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license