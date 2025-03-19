rawpixel
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
New fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
New fashion collection email header template, customizable design
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Vintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable design
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, William P. Gottlieb's home, Arlington, Va.(?), 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Portrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New fashion collection Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Creative coping blog poster template, editable advertisement
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New fashion collection Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
