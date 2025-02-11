rawpixel
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Arch badge mockup element, editable geometric shape design
Black and White Vintage Effect
Street fashion poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Light Leak Effect
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Streetwear sale poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Black lives matter Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding shopping bags png, creative editable remix
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Second-hand clothes Instagram story template, editable design
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Light Leak Effect
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Active style poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding shopping bags png, creative editable remix
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Second-hand clothes Facebook cover template, editable design
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Street style poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
