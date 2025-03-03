Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitbusinessretroPortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5285 x 6820 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734601/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, Sylvia Syms, William P. Gottlieb, and Ahmet M. Ertegun, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735359/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566264/strategy-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579269/ideas-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736015/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734626/image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView licensePortrait of Teddy Reig, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735985/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding magnifying glass, editable cogwheel business. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9415389/png-aesthetic-blue-businessView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734880/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579408/finance-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735018/portrait-ted-weems-winx-washington-dc-ca-1940-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734474/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737600/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license