rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
treepeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwomen
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735042/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735129/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Les Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Les Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734485/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734467/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage portrait frame mockup, customizable design
Vintage portrait frame mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23903458/vintage-portrait-frame-mockup-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735123/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928661/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735014/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734593/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735917/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927188/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927075/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Portrait of Gloria King, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gloria King, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734849/portrait-gloria-king-new-york-ny-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734487/portrait-june-christy-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927545/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736015/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license