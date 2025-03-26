Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitnewphotoPortrait of Woody Herman, Chubby Jackson, and Abraham Rosen, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3945 x 5148 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736307/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734770/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513338/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504820/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735805/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew release Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504830/new-release-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Leonard Bernstein, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735236/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNew release blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504813/new-release-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736763/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696311/music-application-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735464/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover new song Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910652/discover-new-song-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Leonard Bernstein, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734853/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNew release Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707736/new-release-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBilly Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Twitter header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696312/music-application-twitter-header-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736217/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730039/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734496/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew release music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539881/new-release-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735883/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover new song Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625634/discover-new-song-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696309/music-application-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117883/music-release-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736160/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696303/music-application-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730680/music-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license