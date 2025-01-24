Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitaudiencejazzPortrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5229 x 3988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. 