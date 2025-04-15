Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitposterretroPortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5191 x 3940 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734842/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734813/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147659/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615291/vintage-hits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271291/retro-party-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735192/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098289/retro-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew year 2024 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500530/new-year-2024-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553152/retro-music-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license70s party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735195/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic amplifier poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737576/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license