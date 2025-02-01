rawpixel
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
Three Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
3D editable singer on stage remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Dance performance iPhone wallpaper, editable entertainment remix design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
3D editable singer on stage remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable dance performance, lifestyle collage remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Dance show, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Raphael's Three Graces background, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Circus show fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Theater Audition blog banner template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Talent audition Facebook story template, editable collage remix design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Raphael's Three Graces, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night editable poster template
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Mad hatter character fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Performance blog banner template, editable collage remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Eerie ghost character spooky Halloween remix, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
