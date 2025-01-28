rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitsheet musicbrick
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642085/png-collage-art-elementView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734703/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Dick Newman, Dick Romoff, Ralph Tressel, Gordon Heidrick, Herbie Bass, Harry Shockey, Frank…
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Dick Newman, Dick Romoff, Ralph Tressel, Gordon Heidrick, Herbie Bass, Harry Shockey, Frank…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734903/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital poster template
Piano recital poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson poster template
Music lesson poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736205/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Easter Sunday concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408198/easter-sunday-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation poster template
Easter party invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408235/easter-party-invitation-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735241/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template
Music lesson Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737604/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736589/portrait-irving-lasch-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable text and design
Classical music poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500827/classical-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin concert poster template, editable text and design
Violin concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500737/violin-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735394/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735943/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Gordon MacRae, Jerry Wald, Mel Tormé, Jerry Jerome, and Marion Hutton, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Gordon MacRae, Jerry Wald, Mel Tormé, Jerry Jerome, and Marion Hutton, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736190/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Music lesson book Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835792/music-lesson-book-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735784/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488209/private-music-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736702/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sy Oliver, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sy Oliver, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736236/portrait-oliver-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license