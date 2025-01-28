Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrobrickPortrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 912 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5374 x 4085 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Dick Newman, Dick Romoff, Ralph Tressel, Gordon Heidrick, Herbie Bass, Harry Shockey, Frank…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734903/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735394/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people standing together, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998464/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736205/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sy Oliver, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736236/portrait-oliver-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people standing together, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998438/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735379/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615291/vintage-hits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734795/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734656/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786348/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735241/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735784/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Julius Grossman, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736694/portrait-julius-grossman-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737604/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736883/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license