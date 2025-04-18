rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Gene Krupa, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
woodenpeopleartmanvintagewallpublic domainportrait
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734931/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734929/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736888/image-hand-brick-wall-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589439/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Strand(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Strand(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735990/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304342/png-adult-art-museumView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737316/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Cafe wall mockup, vintage wildlife pattern, editable design
Cafe wall mockup, vintage wildlife pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824581/cafe-wall-mockup-vintage-wildlife-pattern-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736871/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735243/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736752/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame, editable decor mockup
Vintage frame, editable decor mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721674/vintage-frame-editable-decor-mockupView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737402/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable wall mockup, projecting design
Editable wall mockup, projecting design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056620/editable-wall-mockup-projecting-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734560/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736418/portrait-shelly-manne-ca-dec-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage figures, vintage style, and vintage elements customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage figures, vintage style, and vintage elements customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331718/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734564/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735994/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license