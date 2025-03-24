rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwomanfashion
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736362/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735598/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736494/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737349/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming, editable poster template
Music streaming, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696424/music-streaming-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681978/png-black-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664646/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729440/png-black-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming flyer, editable template
Music streaming flyer, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696455/music-streaming-flyer-editable-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license