Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroconcertPortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4010 x 5202 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521969/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062725/retro-music-fest-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80's vibes concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730012/80s-vibes-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734860/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePNG editable retro TV mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197340/png-editable-retro-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial performance quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632368/special-performance-quote-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Chico Alvarez, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734828/portrait-chico-alvarez-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseConcert template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633221/concert-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735710/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098345/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Conte Candoli, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736537/portrait-conte-candoli-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736128/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098289/retro-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736026/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492908/retro-music-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060814/live-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735664/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492956/retro-music-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063769/live-concert-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492883/retro-music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license