Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons Facebook post template
Portrait of (Scoville) Toby Browne, Kenny Kersey, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Karaoke night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Lionel Hampton and Arnett Cobb, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Open mic Instagram post template
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Singing battle Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
