Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroguitarPortrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5159 x 3934 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735978/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454926/retro-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736535/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735939/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734581/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licensePortrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735007/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326624/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Junior Raglin and Sonny Greer, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735934/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209116/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tunes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734896/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884707/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410309/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Lawrence Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10383491/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735039/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410529/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license