Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraittableretroPortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3940 x 5192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseA vibrant, surreal collage with retro elements, blending art, space, and technology social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318555/image-background-cat-pngView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734739/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734619/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633597/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734756/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735492/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318558/image-background-png-abstractView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734998/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736781/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734873/portrait-toby-tyler-washington-dc-ca-dec-1941-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Freddie Ohms, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736323/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736141/portrait-harry-betts-richmond-va-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHome brick wall background, workspace designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513125/home-brick-wall-background-workspace-designView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734990/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736551/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer profile poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444210/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444214/business-news-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734790/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-may-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license