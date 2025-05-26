rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
bookpeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportrait
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734768/portrait-vaughn-monroe-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735247/portrait-vaughn-monroe-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737602/portrait-dave-lambert-new-york-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737677/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram story template
Book club Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736994/image-background-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736318/portrait-claude-thornhill-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734840/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735917/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3D confused man at work editable remix
3D confused man at work editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735484/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license