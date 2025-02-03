rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
sunglassespeopleartcigarettevintagemusicpublic domainportrait
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736198/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas playlist facebook post template design
Christmas playlist facebook post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22617421/christmas-playlist-facebook-post-template-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716970/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable design
Teen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206394/teen-party-colorful-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736226/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736850/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Electro party poster template
Electro party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569601/electro-party-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998120/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming Instagram story template, editable text
Music streaming Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716971/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming Facebook post template, editable design
Music streaming Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640697/music-streaming-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736819/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Dance music Instagram post template, editable text
Dance music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924245/dance-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736372/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable design
Teen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206391/teen-party-colorful-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming blog banner template, editable text
Music streaming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716969/music-streaming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737162/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439111/album-cover-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734516/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music funky png element group, editable design
Woman listening to music funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239048/woman-listening-music-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13835420/album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736976/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music Facebook post template
Music Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14044357/music-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music album cover template
Music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836387/music-album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Jimmy Jones and Joe Thomas(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Jones and Joe Thomas(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735672/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Podcast talk poster template, editable text and design
Podcast talk poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717366/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735826/image-background-sunglasses-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable social media post template design
Depression quote editable social media post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22462131/depression-quote-editable-social-media-post-template-designView license
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736444/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license