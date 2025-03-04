Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagebowmusicpublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3999 x 5229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591066/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736387/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736700/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410529/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884707/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884708/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735957/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10383491/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736766/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410146/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736103/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410309/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734770/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884710/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDog music conductor mobile wallpaper collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591020/dog-music-conductor-mobile-wallpaper-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license