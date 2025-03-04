rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagebowmusicpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591066/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736387/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736700/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410529/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884707/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884708/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735957/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10383491/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736766/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410146/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736103/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410309/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734770/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884710/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Dog music conductor mobile wallpaper collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog music conductor mobile wallpaper collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591020/dog-music-conductor-mobile-wallpaper-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license