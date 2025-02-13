Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookpeopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitreadingPortrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 908 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3912 x 5170 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licensePortrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734750/portrait-vaughn-monroe-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735247/portrait-vaughn-monroe-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737602/portrait-dave-lambert-new-york-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633593/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737677/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633164/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736994/image-background-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Strand(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735990/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542715/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811676/online-bookstore-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734703/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734939/portrait-johnny-richards-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736318/portrait-claude-thornhill-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432343/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998854/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816141/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735162/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license