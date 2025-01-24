Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitmarjazzPortrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4020 x 5202 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, Washington, D.C., ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734913/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694000/vintage-hits-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music & art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734962/portrait-sinclair-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMetal album cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736057/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539164/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713399/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Arthur Rollini, Sidney Stoneburn, and Vernon Brown, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735931/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713491/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713372/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602713/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Allen Eager and Curley Russell, Club 18, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737624/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835798/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699630/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909366/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license