Portrait of Boyd Raeburn, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
History course blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's skincare poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Colleagues discussing their work on a laptop remix
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's skincare Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's skincare blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
