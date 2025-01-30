rawpixel
Portrait of Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alcide Pavageau, Kaiser Marshall, Jim Robinson, and Don Ewell, Stuyvesant Casino…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Ernie Caceres, Bobby Hackett, Freddie Ohms, and George Wettling, Nick's (Tavern)(?), New York, N.Y., between…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Gold Confetti Effect
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
International jazz day Instagram post template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Marty Marsala, Sandy Williams, and Danny…
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Machito, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), Mario Bouza, Ubaldo Nieto, and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New…
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Machito, Graciella Grillo, and Mario Bouza, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Singing audition Facebook post template, editable design
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Karaoke night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
