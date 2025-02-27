rawpixel
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
