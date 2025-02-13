Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandshakepeopleartmenvintagepublic domainportraitbusinessPortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3988 x 5202 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusinessman with handshake gesture remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972859/businessman-with-handshake-gesture-remixView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734775/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14041440/sale-guide-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a deal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037779/its-deal-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736888/image-hand-brick-wall-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608183/sale-guide-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608319/sale-guide-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736866/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608625/sale-guide-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735592/image-music-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNegotiation courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14042657/negotiation-courses-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseCooperation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428555/cooperation-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428357/teamwork-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung entrepreneurs Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037295/young-entrepreneurs-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322824/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322817/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor targeting instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432365/investor-targeting-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901802/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901558/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901478/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735162/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901334/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734950/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate businessmen shaking handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905220/corporate-businessmen-shaking-handsView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941815/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736006/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901657/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735124/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license