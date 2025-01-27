rawpixel
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons poster template
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Private music lesson Instagram post template
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Aesthetic editable music collage element design set
Portrait of Norma Sheppard, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music band competition poster template
Portrait of Gracie Barry and Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music band competition Facebook story template
Portrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
