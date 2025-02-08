rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
3D editable singer on stage remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Nightclub blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Hijab pride Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable blurred concert hall backdrop
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Editable blurred concert hall backdrop
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable blurred concert hall backdrop
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable blurred concert hall backdrop
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Stan Kenton, Nick Callonus, and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night editable poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Female leaders Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Hijab Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
You go girl Instagram post template
Portrait of Rod Raffel, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Carnival fun fair blog banner template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
