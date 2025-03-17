rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
shadowpeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportrait
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735795/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735737/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736256/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736191/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735680/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735004/portrait-johnny-bothwell-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license