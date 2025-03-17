Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageshadowpeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitPortrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 912 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5181 x 3939 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735795/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jimmie Lunceford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735737/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736256/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736191/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735680/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Johnny Bothwell, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735004/portrait-johnny-bothwell-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license