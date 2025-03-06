rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusiccrowdpublic domainportrait
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998767/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist cover template
Music playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Festival music poster template, editable text and design
Festival music poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791269/festival-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Summer beach concert Instagram post template
Summer beach concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569089/summer-beach-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram story template, editable text
Countdown party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691374/countdown-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template, editable text and design
Countdown party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691371/countdown-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587615/new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735851/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party blog banner template, editable text
Countdown party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691361/countdown-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734947/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736705/portrait-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram post template, editable text
Countdown party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587568/countdown-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735735/portrait-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rock alternative blog banner template
Rock alternative blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665482/rock-alternative-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735297/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor music festival blog banner template
Outdoor music festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064607/outdoor-music-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Live music concert blog banner template
Live music concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665493/live-music-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909555/rock-alternative-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691393/new-arrival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license