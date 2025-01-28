rawpixel
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day poster template
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins, Spotlite (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Portrait of Ben Webster, Bengasi, Washington, D.C., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
