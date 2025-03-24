rawpixel
Portrait of Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitcasino
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alcide Pavageau, Kaiser Marshall, Jim Robinson, and Don Ewell, Stuyvesant Casino…
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Miff Mole, Nick's (Tavern), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Inner peace music editable poster template
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music flyer template, funky design
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Music application flyer, editable template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music application, editable poster template
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Inner peace music blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music application Twitter ad template, editable text
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Tune in poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
