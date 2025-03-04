Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwomanretroPortrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3929 x 5170 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734977/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jo Stafford, ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735434/portrait-stafford-ca-july-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734593/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Les Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734485/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734861/image-light-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735123/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736154/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licensePortrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Mildred Bailey, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734530/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736328/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737010/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734910/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734920/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734627/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Ella Fitzgerald, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736265/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Linda Keene, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735261/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license