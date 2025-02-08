rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrosheet music
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642085/png-collage-art-elementView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736403/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735427/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091370/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091250/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091029/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736469/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091011/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091241/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Gordon MacRae, Jerry Wald, Mel Tormé, Jerry Jerome, and Marion Hutton, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Gordon MacRae, Jerry Wald, Mel Tormé, Jerry Jerome, and Marion Hutton, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736190/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091474/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091372/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735450/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091322/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage set, editable design element
Paper collage set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091311/paper-collage-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license